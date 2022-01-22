Railway: Driver refuses to operate train due to sleep deprivation; takes break to sleep

In a strange incident on Friday morning at Shahjahanpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. Here the driver of Balamau Passenger Train refused to drive the train due to lack of sleep. Due to this the train stood at the station for about two and a half hours and the passengers had to face a lot of trouble.

Actually, Balamau Passenger reached Shahjahanpur railway station at around one o'clock in the night and was already three and a half hours late from its regular arrival time. The driver who was operating the train from Balamau had to return to Balamau the next morning. However, due to coming late in the night, the driver did not get sleep, so he refused to take the train on Friday morning. He said that only when his sleep is complete, he will take the train.

This train was to leave from Shahjahanpur at seven in the morning, but due to the driver's incomplete sleep, the train remained standing at Shahjahanpur railway station till 9:30. When the driver's sleep was complete, he came to drive the train. Another driver from Roza took the train to Balamau.

According to the station master of the Shahjahanpur station, JP Singh, loco pilots take this train from Balamau to Roza. After a night’s rest in Roza, they drive the train back in the morning. This loco pilot had refused to take the train in the morning since he was not able to get adequate sleep. He however took the train back once he got a short break.