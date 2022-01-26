Railway Minister urges students not to take law in their hands, assures them of addressing their concerns

After the protesting aspirants allegedly set a bogie of the Bhabua-Patna Intercity Express on fire in Bihar's Gaya, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Wednesday urged students not to take the law into their hands and assured them of addressing their concerns.

Speaking to media persons, Vaishanaw first appealed to agitating students who appeared in Railway examination not to destroy or damage their own property because railway was theirs and they should keep it safe.

"I request students not to take the law into their hands. We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them. Whatever concern students want to share, they can share with the committee set up by Railway Ministry and we will take note of it but do not take law and order in your hand," said Vaishnav, on students' protest against alleged irregularities in Non-Technical Popular Categories exams.

The Railway Minister said that all the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have been asked to listen to the concerns of students, compile them and send them to the committee.

"All RRB chairmen have been asked to listen to the concerns of students, compile them and send them to the committee. An email address has been set up for this purpose. The committee will go to different parts of the country and listen to grievances," said the Railway Minister.

He said that the students can submit their grievances before the committee till February 16.

"Students can submit their grievances before the committee till February 16. The committee will examine the grievances and submit its recommendations before March 4," he said.

"Exam was held in transparent manner and our approach is pro-students and main issue is how many candidates are shortlisted," the minister added.

Further reacting to political party raising issue of lathi charge on students, he said, "Somebody is taking wrong advantage and I am in regular contact with Chief Ministers of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and officials of Railways are also regularly speaking to the chief secretary and state officials regarding the agitation of students."

The Ministry of Railway had earlier informed that the committee has five members including Deepak Peter Chairperson, Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board, Rajiv Gandhi, Member of Secretary Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board, Aditya Kumar, Member of Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway, Jagdish Alagar, Member of Chairperson RRB/Chennai, Mukesh Gupta, Member of Chairperson RRB/Bhopal

Earlier today, aspirants protesting against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's exam allegedly set a bogie of the Bhabua-Patna Intercity Express on fire in Bihar's Gaya.

The police had to release several rounds of tear gas to stop the miscreants.

On Tuesday, students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 held a protest at the Bihar Sharif railway station alleging discrepancies in the results.

Hundreds of students had blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna on Tuesday.

Notably, the results of the RRB NTPC for the CBT-1 exam was released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2.

Meanwhile, in view of the students' agitation regarding alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board exam, the Railway Ministry has decided to suspend both the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests scheduled to be held on February 15 and February 23, stated the Railway Ministry.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor