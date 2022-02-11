Railway Recruitment 2022: Job opportunities for more than 700 posts

There are golden job opportunities for eligible candidates who want to work in Railways. Recruitment has been announced for a total of 756 different posts in Railways. East Coast Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell has issued notification for recruitment of Apprentice posts for 2021-22. According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies is 756 and the last date for applying for this recruitment process is March 7, 2022.

Eligible candidates for this recruitment process can apply through RRC's official website rrcbbs.org.in. In this recruitment process from Carriage Repair Workshop, Mancheshwar, Bhubaneswar Fitter 48, Welder G&E 32, Electrician 20 posts, Machinist 11 posts, Refrigeration and AC Mechanic 6 posts, Wireman 9 posts, Carpenter 29 posts, Sheet Metal Worker 20 posts A total of 190 posts such as posts, mechanic MV6 posts will be filled. Apart from this, 237 posts of Khurda Road Division, 263 posts of Waltair Division and 66 posts of Sambhalpur Mandal will be filled.

To apply for these posts, the aspiring candidates must have passed the matriculation examination or its equivalent examination from any recognized board with more than 50% marks. Also the relevant trade from NCVT / SCVT should have National Trade Certificate. The minimum age for applying for the post of Apprentice is 15 years and the maximum age is 24 years. Candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions as per rules. To apply, the candidate has to pay an entrance fee of Rs.100