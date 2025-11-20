Railways Responds to Kunal Kamra’s Allegations, Calls Claims on Staff & Safety ‘Misleading’

Indian Railways has strongly countered comedian Kunal Kamra’s recent allegations regarding safety standards and budget allocations, asserting that his claims circulating online are misleading and ignore ongoing network upgrades, particularly the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. Kamra, in his YouTube show Jan Hith Mein Jaari, questioned staffing levels, track renewal budgets, and investment priorities. Responding via its official Fact-Check handle on X, Railways clarified that several points raised in Kamra’s video lack proper context. The ministry accused him of attempting to tarnish the Railways’ reputation and urged the public to verify facts before sharing unverified claims.

Allegations of Staff Shortages and Overwork

Kamra highlighted data indicating that over 1.5 lakh sanctioned safety-category positions remain vacant, including essential roles such as Loco Pilots and Track Maintainers. He argued that this chronic shortage is compromising safety, as existing staff are reportedly forced into exhausting 14–20 hour shifts, often across consecutive nights. Describing them as being rendered like “zombies,” Kamra suggested that such extreme workloads significantly increase the likelihood of operational errors. His critique emphasises that while high-profile projects receive attention and funds, the foundational staffing and safety requirements, critical for day-to-day operations, remain insufficiently addressed by the ministry.

Bullet Train vs. Safety Investments

Kamra sharply criticised the Ministry of Railways for prioritising high-cost, high-profile ventures like the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train, estimated at Rs 281 crore per kilometre, over essential safety initiatives. In comparison, he noted that the Kavach anti-collision system, costing only Rs 50 lakh per kilometre, remains underutilised despite its direct impact on passenger safety. Kamra’s analysis also pointed out a decline in routine track renewal budgets coinciding with funding surges for high-speed corridors, suggesting a misalignment between financial allocation and urgent safety needs. He warned that while prestige projects grab headlines, basic safety infrastructure continues to lag behind.

Concerns Over Passenger Welfare and Revenue Practices

Kamra further argued that Indian Railways’ focus on AC coaches disproportionately affects the majority of travelers, who use General and Sleeper class compartments. He claimed that this has forced lower-income passengers into overcrowded coaches, creating safety hazards and increasing the risk of stampedes at major stations. Additionally, he highlighted revenue practices, noting that the Railways reportedly earns over Rs 1,000 crore annually from wait-listed tickets purchased by passengers who never board. Kamra framed these issues as evidence of misaligned priorities, where revenue generation and prestige projects take precedence over operational safety and equitable service for everyday travelers.

