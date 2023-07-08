Railways to reduce cost of executive classes, AC chair car by up to 25 percent on all trains

Prices for executive classes and AC chair cars on all trains, including Vande Bharat and those featuring Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches, will be reduced by up to 25 percent, depending on occupancy, a Railway Board has stated.

The fares will also depend on those of competitive modes of transport. With a view to optimising utilisation of accommodation, the rail ministry has decided to delegate powers to principal chief commercial managers of railway zones to introduce discounted fare schemes in trains with AC seating.

This scheme shall be applicable in AC chair car and executive classes of all trains having AC seating accommodation, including Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches, the Railway Board order stated.

The element of discount shall be up to a maximum 25 per cent on the basic fare. Other charges like reservation charge, super fast surcharge, GST, etc,as applicable, shall be levied separately. The discount may be provided in any or all the classes on the basis of occupancy, it said.

The discount can be given for the first and/or last leg of the journey and/or intermediate sections and/or end-to-end journey provided the occupancy is less than 50 per cent in that leg/section/end-to-end.