Railways to resume providing linens and blankets inside trains after service was stopped due to COVID-19

The railways on Thursday issued orders to resume providing linen, blankets and curtains inside trains, a provision that was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. In an order issued to general managers of all railway zones, the Railway Board said the supply of these items would resume with immediate effect.

The national transporter, which had suspended the service of providing meals, linen and most of its concessions, has reintroduced most of the facilities. While the meals and linen service have been restored, concessions for passengers still remain suspended. The service to provide blankets, linen and bedroll for AC coaches are set to resume from today, 10 March. Even though free bedroll and linen had been discontinued, the Indian Railways had been providing a bedroll kit to passengers who would be interested in buying them. The service was made on a need basis.