Railways to take care of kids living around rail tracks

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 10 The lifestyle of the poor who have been living around the railway tracks for years, will now undergo a change, thanks to an initiative of the authorities of North Central Railway (NCR).

To start with the task, preparations are being made to educate the children living in the makeshift huts besides the railway tracks.

To provide education and good life to the children of these dwellers, NCR has prepared a scheme under Bharat Rail Vidya Fellowship.

For this, Prayagraj division of NCR in Uttar Pradesh, Bharat Scouts and Guides and Dreams Weavers Association (RDWA) have signed a memorandum of understanding.

In most of the cities, thousands of people live in a nomadic way by building huts around the railway tracks. The children living here are unable to pursue education. NCR has taken initiative to bring a change in the lives of children living near the railway tracks.

Prayagraj Division of NCR has selected five major cities in the first phase. The cities selected are Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Kanpur, Tundla (Agra) and Aligarh.

A joint team of Bharat Scouts and Guides and dreams weavers association under the leadership of railway personnel of Prayagraj Division will first prepare a list of people living near the railway tracks.

After this, children will be admitted to schools as per their age. For small children, classes will be held near their homes. Details of family income will also be collected. They will be given employment opportunities and information.

Likewise, sick family members of these families will be taken to the hospital and will be given the treatment. They will be motivated towards cleanliness and will be given the items of daily use.

