Rain Fury: 15 houses collapse in Delhi; woman buried under debris

New Delhi, July 8 Following incessant rain through out Saturday in the national capital, as many as 15 houses collapsed while a 56-year-old woman was crushed to death after a portion of her house caved in.

The victim has been identified as Ranjit Kaur (56), who died in the Karol Bagh area. First, a portion of her quarter collapsed. When she went inside to remove a few articles, another part collapsed on top of her. The quarter was in a dilapidated condition, the police said.

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rain, a boundary wall of Desh Bandhu College in Kalkaji, South Delhi, collapsed, damaging a number of cars.

--IANS

