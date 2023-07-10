Rain Fury: One dead, another injured after boundary wall collapses in Delhi

By IANS | Published: July 10, 2023 07:00 PM 2023-07-10T19:00:27+5:30 2023-07-10T19:05:07+5:30

New Delhi, July 10  A 32-year-old man died while another man was injured after a boundary wall collapsed on ...

Rain Fury: One dead, another injured after boundary wall collapses in Delhi | Rain Fury: One dead, another injured after boundary wall collapses in Delhi

Rain Fury: One dead, another injured after boundary wall collapses in Delhi

Next

New Delhi, July 10  A 32-year-old man died while another man was injured after a boundary wall collapsed on Mathura road in Southeast Delhi, the police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar Misra, a resident of Khanpur Extension who worked as an attendant at an MCD parking lot. The injured has been identified as Ashok Chand Misra (50), a resident of Mithapur.

According to the police, an information was received on Sunday from local residents that a boundary wall on Mathura road in Sunder Nagar has collapsed due to heavy rains.

“A police team reached the spot and hired a JCB which started remove the debris. Two injured persons were rescued and admitted to the hospital,” said a senior police officer.

“Rakesh was declared brought dead at the hospital, while Ashok is undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case under Sections 336 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code and taken up the probe,” the officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Rakesh kumar misra Rakesh kumar misra Jcb India JCB Jcb machine Jcb literature foundation Jcb prize for literature Jcb tractor factory Asso VP corp Rel JCB India Ltd Jcb industries Jcb international Jcb card international