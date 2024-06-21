Rain Hampers International Yoga Day Celebrations in Kashmir

Early morning showers on Friday caused disruption to International Yoga Day festivities in Kashmir, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was slated to lead celebrations along the banks of Dal Lake, local officials reported.

The main yoga event, scheduled to commence at 6:30 am at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), faced challenges due to moderate to heavy rainfall across the Valley. The inclement weather made it impractical to conduct outdoor yoga sessions, according to officials.

On account of the 10th International Day of Yoga today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Jammu and Kashmir for a visit led celebrations at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake. In his address at the event, he urged people to make yoga a part of their daily routine and said that the world is looking at it as a powerful agent of global good. The main event was slated to begin at 6.30 am, but was delayed due to heavy rainfall this morning. Moderate to heavy rainfall has been reported from across the Valley, making it difficult to hold open-air yoga events, the officials were quoted as saying by PTI. The United Nations has chosen theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ for the decennial year.