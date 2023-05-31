Rainfall, thunderstorms likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 31 : Several districts in Himachal Pradesh will experience intense rainfall with thunderstorms on Wednesday, informed the Shimla Meteorological Centre.

"Intense Rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is very likely to continue at many places over the state. Hailstorms in the districts of Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Bilaspur, Una, Chamba, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra at isolated places," IMD Shimla said.

The Uttarakhand State Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Wednesday and a yellow alert for June 1, following continuous rainfall in Uttarkashi since Tuesday night, officials said.

"The Meteorological Department has issued Orange Alert for May 31, 2023, and Yellow Alert for June 1, 2023, following rainfall in Uttarkashi," Uttarkashi Police Uttarakhand tweeted.

The Police have also issued an advisory and asked all the pilgrims to stay in safe places.

"Pilgrims please stay at safe places, do not travel unnecessarily, and park vehicles at safe places, landslides/geo. Travel only when the weather is clear," they said.

"All the devotees coming for Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham Yatra are requested to plan their journey after taking the weather forecast, keep rain cover, umbrella and woolen/warm clothes with them during the journey," they added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor