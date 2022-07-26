Rains trigger flash floods in Amarnath shrine area

Srinagar, July 26 Heavy rains in the Amarnath shrine area triggered flash floods on Tuesday and security forces evacuated 4,000 Yatris to safety, officials said.

Police sources said heavy rains occurred in Amarnath shrine area in the afternoon.

"Alert security forces deployed in the area swung into action immediately and evacuated 4,000 Yatris to safety," a source said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor