Raipur Shocker: Man Sets House on Fire Over Dispute With Wife, Cylinder Blast Injures 4

A man died after he burned his own house over a dispute with his wife on Friday, December 13, in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Four, including 2 police constables and locals, sustained injuries after a fire-triggered cylinder blast.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts in Slums Near Kanawani Village (Watch Video).

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday in the Bhanpuri area under Khamtarai PS, in which a dispute erupted between B Amreshwar Rao and Sandhya Rani, due to which he attacked his wife with a sharp weapon and set his house on fire.

Visuals From House

#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh | A man died as he set the house on fire after a dispute with his wife. 4 including 2 constables and locals injured. pic.twitter.com/CcAgxNhkn0 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

"On receiving this information, the police team immediately reached the spot and the injured woman was later admitted for treatment. During this, her husband entered the burning house, where a cylinder exploded," said Additional Sub-inspector of police, Raipur, Lakhan Patel.

"In it, 2 of our constables were injured and 2 locals were also injured. A case has been registered and action will be taken after further investigation," Patel said.