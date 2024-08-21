Raj Bhavan Under Threat: Bulletproof Car for Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot Amidst Attack Fears

As there is a possibility of some anti-social forces attacking Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, the Central Intelligence Agency has asked him to provide a bullet-proof car immediately. In the wake of the Congressmen's protest against Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who has given permission for the prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, security has been increased for the Governor and a Bullet Proof car has been given to the Governor. The Congress leaders, who were angry with the Governor, had threatened to storm the Raj Bhavan.

Usually, the governor is allowed to drive around in a bulletproof car. The Governor can get it from the intelligence department and run around in it whenever they want. However, Gehlot used to drive in an ordinary car since he came to Karnataka as Governor. Now the Congressmen have protested against the Governor, and hence, he was given a bullet car by the intelligence department of the Karnataka Police. The head of the Central Intelligence Agency has written a letter to the Secretary of the State Home Department and has warned that there is a possibility of an attack by anti-social forces on the Governor due to some reasons.

It is important to mention that to take legal action against Siddaramaiah under the Muda scam an order was issued by the Governor. Since then, Congress workers across the state have been protesting against the Governor. On Monday (August 19), Siddaramaiah filed two writ petitions against the Governor's order in the Karnataka High Court. Since then, in the wake of their legal battle, the Congress workers have protested more violently, and the protests have not stopped for two days.