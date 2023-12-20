Raj CM Bhajan Lal's car gets stuck in drain on way to temple

Jaipur, Dec 20 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's vehicle met with a minor accident after his car got stuck in a drain.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the Chief Minister was en route to a temple located in Govardhan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura along with his wife. The officials immediately changed the car and the CM and his wife were taken in a different car later. There was no news of any untoward incident.

Sharma reached his native town Bharatpur on Tuesday for the first time after becoming the CM. He met the local workers here. Late evening, he left Bharatpur with his wife Geeta Sharma to visit Govardhan ji in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

Before entering Govardhan, the CM halted at the Puchri ka Lota temple, which is situated near the Rajasthan border. He reached the temple at around 8.15 p.m. While taking a turn here, the wheel of the car got stuck in a drain. CM was sitting on the same side. Part of the vehicle tilted from the side where Sharma was sitting and the vehicle stopped. Police officials said, “No one was injured. CM is safe. He has been sent in another car.”

The CM and his wife boarded another car from the accident site and had 'darshan' of Shrinathji at Puchri ka Lota in Govardhan. After this he also offered prayers at Dauji Maharaj temple and Giriraj foothills.

Before becoming the Chief Minister, he had been coming here every year. In Puchri ka Lota, he has been setting up a 'payu' there on the festival of 'Moodia Poono'. He himself used to offer water to people. After visiting all temples here, he left for Jaipur with his wife at around 9.30 pm.

Earlier, when CM Bhajan Lal reached his home district for the first time on Tuesday, he was warmly welcomed by the people. He met his family after reaching his house.

