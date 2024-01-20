Raj CM conducts surprise inspection of Jaipur police station

Jaipur, Jan 20 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma conducted a surprise inspection of a police station in Jaipur.

According to reports, he reached the Sadar police station near the railway station at around 12 a.m., following which he went straight to the Station Oficer's room and asked for a copy of the diary.

The Chief Minister also took attendance to see how many personnel were on duty at the station, as well the others who were out on patrol.

He also spoke to the staffers of the station.

After this, Sharma took stock of the state capital and spoke to people he met on the way.

The Chief Minister has been making suprise visits to various locations in the city off late.

A few days ago, he visited the Mansarovar City Park, where he took a stroll and spoke to the people who were out on their morning walks.

He also had tea with some of the people.

