Raj gang-rape case: BJP leader sends train ticket to Priyanka

Jaipur, March 28 BJP state secretary and former parliamentary secretary Jitendra Gothwal has sent a train ticket to Congress General Secretary Priynaka Gandhi Vadra and asked her to visit Rajasthan at the earliest while reminding her of her campaign "ladki soon lad sakti hoon" in the context of the alleged gang-rape of a minor by Congress MLA's son and his four friends.

"A minor has been raped by the son of a Congress MLA in Rajasthan. The minor girl is not able to fight against your MLA's muscle power," Gothwal said in his tweet and tagged Priyanka also.

He further said, 'Priyanka Gandhi ji, am sending train tickets for you, come to Jaipur immediately. Because there are girls in Rajasthan too, they are not able to fight."

He also shared the railway ticket from Delhi to Jaipur on his Twitter handle. He has booked this ticket in the name of Priyanka Gandhi which is confirmed for March 28.

It needs to be mentioned here that five people, including the son of Congress MLA, have been booked in the case of gang-rape of a minor.

The victim's uncle has filed a report that his 15-and-a-half-year-old niece, a Class 10 student befriended Vivek Sharma on social media.

On February 24 last year, Vivek took her to a hotel after intoxicating her drink. According to the report, the accused filmed rape and blackmailed the victim. A case has been registered against Deepak Meena, son of Rajgarh MLA Johri Lal Meena, Vivek Sharma and Netram Samleti along with two others under various sections of gang-rape and the POCSO Act.

