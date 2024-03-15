Raj Kumar Chabbewal Resigns from Congress Primary Membership and MLA Position, Likely to Join AAP

Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, a Punjab Congress MLA, resigned on Friday from party membership and legislative position. According to sources, he is likely to join AAP.

Indian Express, citing sources, said Chabbewal, a doctor, is expected to be fielded for the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat for the AAP. After Gurpreet Singh GP, Chabbewal would be the second Congress leader to join the AAP. Gurpreet has already been nominated for the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency.

Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal's Resignation Letter

Punjab Congress MLA Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal resigns from the primary membership of the party and also as an MLA pic.twitter.com/0e7eMypi8l — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

A few weeks before, AAP refused to form an alliance with the Congress-led INDIA Bloc in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. According to Congress sources, the party found out about his talks with the AAP two days ago and approached him. "He made up his mind. We tried to persuade him, but he couldn't be stopped," a leader told Indian Express.