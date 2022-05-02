Raj Thackeray asks MNS workers not to perform 'maha aarti' on Tuesday, says loudspeaker use not a religious issue

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has appealed to party workers to not perform 'maha aarti on May 3, the day of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya festivities.

In a tweet on Monday, Thackeray said that the party does not want to cause any obstacle to anyone's festivities and the issue of loudspeakers was not a religious but social issue. He also said he will comment on the issue on Tuesday.

"To Maharashtra Sainiks (MNS workers), tomorrow it's Eid. In yesterday's Aurangabad rally, I have already spoken about that. Please don't do Maha Arti on the festive occasion of Akshaya Tritiya as decided earlier. We don't have to bring any obstacles to anyone's festivities. The issue of loudspeaker is not a religious matter, but it's a social issue. What we have to do about it will be decided in future. I will put forth my views about this through a tweet tomorrow. Only this much for now," the MNS chief tweeted in Marathi.

The MNS chief on Sunday had also termed the use of loudspeakers in mosques as "a social and not a religious issue" and said he was firm on the May 3 deadline for their removal.

Amid the ongoing political row over the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Raj Thackeray had on Sunday aid that if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azaan (a call for prayer by Muslims) from May 4.

"Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won't listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume," Thackeray had said while addressing gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad.

He also announced that he will do more rallies in Marathwada, Vidarbha and other cities as well.

( With inputs from ANI )

