Rajasthan: 36 Goods Train Coaches Derail Near Shri Madhopur, Disrupting Delhi–Mumbai Freight Corridor (Watch Video)

In Rajasthan’s Sikar district, 36 coaches of a freight train traveling from Phulera to Rewari derailed near the new railway station in Shri Madhopur. Several coaches climbed over one another, leading to a complete shutdown of the Delhi–Mumbai Dedicated Freight Corridor. Train movement on the track has come to a halt, and relief operations have been launched. Upon receiving information about the accident, railway officials, police, and technical teams rushed to the spot. Earlier, on Tuesday, another freight train traveling from Bikaner to Jaisalmer had also derailed, in which 37 coaches went off the tracks, though no injuries were reported.

#WATCH | Sikar, Rajasthan | Restoration work underway after a goods train derailed near Shri Madhopur railway station. pic.twitter.com/1HfAiamTwn — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2025

No Casualties Reported In Train Accident

Efforts to remove the derailed coaches using cranes and heavy machinery continued throughout the night. Some of the coaches carrying rice are being unloaded. Fortunately, there was no loss of life or property. According to railway officials, the cause of the accident is still unknown, and an investigation is underway. North Western Railway’s Divisional Railway Manager Ravi Jain said that damage assessment is being carried out and every effort is being made to restore the track as soon as possible.

Rail Traffic Disrupted On Reengus–Shri Madhopur Corridor

Due to the accident, rail traffic on the Reengus–Shri Madhopur corridor has been completely disrupted. Several trains have been halted, while others have been diverted via alternative routes. It may take several hours to clear the debris and repair the track. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Relief Work Underway At Full Speed

Ravi Jain, DRM of the Jaipur Division under North Western Railway, and Praveen Kumar, Manager of the Delhi–Mumbai Dedicated Freight Corridor, said that relief operations are progressing swiftly. They urged people not to believe in rumors and to rely only on official updates. The Railways has also advised passengers and local residents to stay away from the tracks and follow safety instructions.