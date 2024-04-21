Rajasthan: 9 Dead in Car-Truck Collision in Jhalawar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 21, 2024 08:17 AM2024-04-21T08:17:29+5:302024-04-21T08:20:35+5:30
Early on Sunday in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, a speeding trolley crashed into a van in the Aklera police station area, leading to the deaths of nine individuals. Reports indicate that they were on their way back from Madhya Pradesh when the trolley driver lost control and collided with the van near Pachola.
The victims were returning from a wedding in Madhya Pradesh at the time of the accident.