Rajasthan: 9 Injured as Man Rams Car Into Wedding Procession in Dausa After Argument With Bride's Brother

Nine people were injured when a man allegedly hit them with his car outside a wedding venue in Dausa district in Rajasthan on Sunday, November 17.

The incident took place in Ladpura village on Sunday night. The accused was part of the wedding procession and was bursting firecrackers outside the wedding venue when he had an altercation with the bride's brother which escalated.

The accused then sat in his car and drove it into a group of people from the bride's side of the family, injuring nine of them. Seven of them were critically injured and referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur. Police said the accused managed to flee from the spot and searches are being conducted to trace him.

District Collector Shri Devendra Kumar reached the district hospital late at night to inquire about the well-being of the people injured in the Ladpura village incident and directed the doctors to provide them with proper treatment.