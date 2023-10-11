Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 date revised from November 25th to November 23 2023

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the date of the Rajasthan Assembly poll to November 25. The poll body had earlier set the polling for November 23. The counting of votes will be held on December 3.The change in the date of the poll was made following representations from various political parties, social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms considering large-scale wedding/social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll, ECI said.

"Representations have been received by the Commission from various political parties, social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms for change of date of poll considering large scale wedding, social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to a large number of people, various logistics issues and may lead to reduced voter participation during the poll," the Election Commission said in a statement. Rajasthan has 200 Assembly constituencies. The term of the Rajasthan Assembly ends on January 14, 2024. Currently, a Congress-led government is in power in the state. Assembly polls in Rajasthan were held in a single phase on December 7, 2018. The Congress emerged as the single largest party with 100 seats, falling short of a majority by just one seat. The BJP won 73 seats, a significant decrease from the 2013 polls where they had secured an absolute majority with 163 seats.

