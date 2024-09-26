Rajasthan BJP shares three-point formula for party workers on membership drive

Jaipur, Sep 26 BJP National General Secretary Organisation B.L. Santosh on Thursday held a review meeting of the party's membership campaign in the state.

Addressing the meeting, he said that the party workers should get together with pre-planned and complete planning to attain set goals and called upon the district presidents to make Pravas Plans at the Mandal and booth level and give impetus to the membership campaign by joining hands with the local workers there.

He asked the party workers to develop leadership qualities in their fellow workers. "Your stature will automatically increase when they become leaders," he said.

Santosh further said that BJP is an ideology-based party, where workers play a significant role.

“Membership campaign is the first step towards increasing the workers' strength, so there is a need to work seriously on it.”

Giving a three-point mantra for the success of the campaign, he said that members should be made every day, activity should be increased at every booth of the Mandal and the number of personal referrals should be increased in the membership campaign.

BJP State President Madan Rathod, while addressing the review meeting, said that the opposition in the country is creating an atmosphere of anarchy by spreading confusion.

“Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is tarnishing the country's reputation in foreign countries, in Parliament and the audacity is being shown to call Hindus violent. Not only this, an atmosphere is being created to break mutual goodwill in the country. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who considers 140 crore countrymen of the country as his family, is working for the unity, integrity and culture of the country. In such a situation, enthusiasm is being seen across the country to join the membership campaign of BJP.”

BJP State President Madan Rathore said that BJP is committed to the protection of the reserved class.

“Steps have always been taken for the welfare of these classes when the party gets a majority in the centre and state. However, Congress and other parties consider them only vote banks. Congress, which was negligent in implementing reservation earlier, today goes to foreign soil and talks about ending reservation. PM Modi has said that as long as BJP is there, he will not let any harm come to the reservation. On the other hand, the opposition is announcing to create of Bangladesh-like conditions in the country. Their thinking can be gauged by looking at the manifesto of Congress in J&K Assembly elections. The leaders of the political party which announces to restore the old system in Kashmir again can never do good to the country. In such a situation, we need to increase membership to reach the idea of BJP to the public.”

BJP State Incharge Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal called upon the workers to engage in the work of the organisation with a strong mind and not with a weak mind, because the strength of BJP is its workers.

State in-charge of BJP membership campaign Rituraj Sinha said that in the next 18 days, three Maha Abhiyans will be run to speed up the membership.

He said that a positive trend has emerged regarding membership across the country. People are coming forward to strengthen the national idea in the political field by joining the BJP.

State convener of the membership campaign Arun Chaturvedi, while presenting the introduction of the review meeting, said that the first phase of the membership campaign ended on Wednesday.

