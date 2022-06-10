Rajasthan board Class 10 result postponed?

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will not be releasing the results for class 10 board exams this week as per a Indian Express report. The Rajasthan board class 10 examination was conducted from March 31 to April 26, 2022. The result will be released at the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Rajasthan Board has declared the Class 12th Result for all streams, Class 8th Result and Class 5th Result. The Rajasthan Class 10th Result 2022 is the last leg of the results for BSER Ajmer to wrap up the year for 2022.