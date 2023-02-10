Rajasthan Budget: CM Ashok Gehlot reads out old budget for 7 minutes

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot erroneously read out his old Budget speech in the state Assembly on Friday for more than seven minutes. He was later stopped by the chief whip.

The Assembly was adjourned for 30 minutes after Opposition members protested and walked out of the House. Speaker C P Joshi asked them to maintain order but the Opposition leaders refused to let the issue go. After the adjournment, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in inside the well of the House.

Soon, the opposition created an uproar and sat in the well of the Rajasthan Assembly over Gehlot's error, leading to the House being adjourned for 30 minutes. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje hit out at Gehlot over the goof-up. For 8 minutes, CM kept reading the old budget. When I was the CM, I used to repeatedly check and read before presenting the budget. You can imagine how safe the state is in the hands of a CM who reads out an old budget", the BJP leader said. This budget cannot be presented. Was it leaked?, BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria said in the House.