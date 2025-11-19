Rajasthan Bus Accident: Over 24 Injured After RSRTC Bus Collides With Truck in Kotputli

Over 24 passengers were injured when a bus collided with a truck on National Highway-48 in the early hours of Wednesday, November 19. The injured were transported to Behror District Hospital for treatment. The accident reportedly occurred after the driver fell asleep.

The bus belongs to Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) and was travelling to Delhi from Jaipur. The BSVI bus was fully crushed from the front. The collision impact was so severe that the driver's cabin was fully destroyed from the left side as seen in a video shared by the news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, an accident took place in Barmer-Chouhatan Road on Sunday evening near the Ragoli Hotel after a private sleeper bus belonging to Gorsia Travels collided with a speeding motorcycle. Two young men riding a motorcycle were seriously injured.