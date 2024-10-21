Rajasthan bypolls: After BJP's ticket distribution, some voices of dissent

Jaipur, Oct 21 As Rajasthan goes to bypolls on seven seats on November 13, BJP has fielded six candidates and is yet to announce the name for the seventh seat. The party, however, is facing voices of dissent.

Some rebels have come out in the open in four Assembly seats and are contemplating plans to contest as Independents.

In Salumber, the BJP fielded Shanti Devi, wife of BJP MLA Amritlal Meena who passed away recently. However, opposing her candidature, veteran party worker Narendra Meena asked the party leaders to reconsider their decision or else he will contest polls as an Independent. Meena burst into tears on Sunday when he was amongst his people and expressed his unhappiness for not getting the ticket.

In Ramgarh too, BJP leader Jai Ahuja has called a meeting to ask people whom they will support, him or any other sarva samaj member. He has given the people 48 hours to decide on this and come out with answers on Tuesday. Five mandal presidents have resigned in his support here.

In Jhunjhunu, the party has fielded Rajendra Bhambhu for bypolls. However, another aspiring leader of the party, Babloo Chaudhary, has now emerged as a rebel. His supporters have asked him to file his nomination and he too has sounded the same.

In Deoli Uniara, supporters of Vijay Bainsla have expressed their anger and want him to fight the bypolls.

As per the sources, the BJP has handed over the task of convincing rebels to senior party leaders and they have already started working on the same.

Party leaders said that a high-level meeting has been called in Delhi where veteran party leaders will discuss the strategy for the bypolls.

Even as dissenting voices are trying to play spoilsport, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has said the party has fielded candidates with strong public support for the bypolls to six Assembly seats.

He was speaking on Sunday at the BJP party office and urged all to ensure victory for the candidates.

CM Sharma said the top leadership of BJP has fielded candidates who enjoy strong public support in Khinvsar, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli, Ramgarh and Salumber.

"Now, in this situation, we have to ensure the victory of all these candidates. At the Centre, PM Narendra Modi is implementing schemes considering 140 crore countrymen as his family, on the same lines, the BJP government is doing development work in all 200 Assembly constituencies keeping in mind the eight crore people of the state. Our objective is that the youth get employment, make Rajasthan excellent, make Rajasthan developed, and with these aims in mind, our government is making all kinds of efforts," he added.

