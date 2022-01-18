Rajasthan CM approves proposal to spend Rs 98.55 cr for minority welfare
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a revised proposal to spend Rs 98.55 crore in various schemes from a fund of Rs 100 crore set up for the inclusive development of the minority community in the state, an official statement said on Monday.
A total of Rs 5 crore will be spent for the construction of boundary walls in waqf land or graveyards, madrasas and schools on public land, the statement further reads.
( With inputs from ANI )
