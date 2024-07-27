Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Announces Reservation for Agniveers in Recruitment of Jail and Forest Guards, State Police

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced reservations on Saturday to Agniveers in the police department and as prison guards and forest guards once they complete their service in the Indian Army.

"I bow down in front of the bravehearts of the Kargil War on its 25th anniversary, who sacrificed themselves for their motherland. On PM Modi's Agniveer scheme, our Rajasthan government has decided to give them reservations in the police department and as prison guards and forest guards," CM Bhajanlal said.

Along with this, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced that his government will recruit most Agniveers into the state police.

"Bharat will ensure the Opposition's mission - to weaken the Indian Army by spreading lies on Agnipath Scheme - is defeated. Assam stands firmly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's efforts to modernise @adgpi. Govt of Assam has decided to absorb most Agniveers from the State into the@assampolice," Himanta said on X.