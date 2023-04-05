Rajasthan Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra tests Covid positive

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], April 5 : President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, Govind Singh Dotasra tested positive for COVID on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "My covid report has come to be positive. On the advice of doctors, I have to remain in complete isolation. All of you should also be careful."

Meanwhile, a total of 4,435 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, a significant jump from Tuesday's tally of 3038 cases, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

It is the highest single-day rise in the last nearly six months, the ministry said.

India's active Covid caseload currently stands at 23,091 with a daily positivity rate of 3.38 per cent, the ministry said.

The COVID-19 cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 and 3038 on April 4.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that Omicron's sub-variant which is circulating in the country has not led to an increase in hospitalisations and there is no need to worry.

"We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron which is circulating in the country hasn't increased hospitalisations," Mandaviya said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for Covid in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country.

