Rajasthan Congress Leader’s Wife Killed in Car Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Ashok Gehlot Condoles Death

Congress leader Manvendra Singh's wife was killed, and the former MP and his son were injured when their car met with an accident in Alwar on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, officials said, reported news agency PTI. Manvendra Singh, who is the son of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh, and his family were on their way to Jaipur from Delhi. The driver lost control of the car and collided with a wall.

Visuals From the Hospital

Dr. Vikrant Solanki of Solanki Hospital, Alwar, said that Chitra Singh, the wife of Manvendra Singh, was declared dead. He mentioned that Manvendra Singh and his son Hamir Singh are undergoing treatment. According to the police, the family members of Manvendra Singh have been informed about the accident.

Expressing grief over the accident, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote on 'X', "The news of the demise of Manvendra Singh Jasol's wife, Chitra Singh, in a road accident is sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and courage to the family to bear this loss." He added, "I pray to God for the speedy recovery of Manvendra Singh Jasol and other family members injured in the road accident."