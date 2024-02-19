Rajasthan Congress MLA and Former Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya Joins BJP
Rajasthan Congress MLA and former minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party on Monday. He said there is a double-engine government in Rajasthan, referring to the BJP dispensations in the state and at the Centre. Malviya was welcomed to the BJP by the party's Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, state unit chief CP Joshi and other leaders.
Development is a big issue. There is a double-engine government here. The state and the country are transforming and the entire world is watching, he told reporters before a joint press conference at the party office.
In the assembly elections held late last year, the BJP secured a landslide victory in Rajasthan. The party clinched 115 seats, surpassing the Congress, which governed the state from 2018 to 2023, with the latter winning 70 seats.