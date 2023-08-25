Rajasthan cop injured in firing while chasing thief, dies

Jaipur, Aug 25 District Special Team (DST) constable Prahlad Singh (34), who was injured in the firing while chasing a bike thief in Rajasthan's Dausa, succumbed to his injuries on Friday in SMS Hospital here. The team had an encounter with two bike thieves at 8.45 a.m. on Wednesday in Reta village of Sikandra police station area of ​​the district.

Police constable Prahlad Singh was shot in his head by a miscreant during the encounter.

According to police, Prahlad Singh had entered a millet field in Reta village while chasing a bike thief, who carried a weapon and shot Singh in the head.

An injured Singh was sent to Dausa Hospital in the jeep of a finance company. After first aid there, he was referred to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday itself, the doctors operated on Singh and removed a part of the bullet. After this he was shifted to ICU. He was on a ventilator.

Neurosurgery Head of Department Dr. Ashok Gupta confirmed the death of Prahlad Singh on Friday morning. According to the information received from the hospital, Singh had two parts of the bullet in his head. One was surgically removed by the doctors but the other part was deep inside the head.

Prahlad Singh was posted as constable at the Sadar police station in Dausa and was part of DST. Hearing the news of the death of a fellow cop, a wave of mourning descended in the police department. The constable had joined the police in 2008. He was originally a resident of Chiplata village in Neemkathana area of ​​Sikar district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor