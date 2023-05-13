Rajasthan: DRI seizes narcotics valued at 33.07 crore

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], May 13 : Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1,349 kg of narcotic substance worth Rs 33.7 crore from Rajasthan's Alwar district, officials said on Saturday.

"DRI seized 1349 Kgs of Narcotic substance Khat Leaves (Dry Chatt or Mira Leaves Dry Chat Edulis) at ICD Khatuwas, valued at Rs 33.7 crore in the illicit market and imported from Apapa Port, Nigeria," a DRI official said.

Khat or chat is a flowering plant native to eastern and southern Africa.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, officials said.

In another incident, a Nigerian national was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs from the Lower tank bund area in Hyderabad, police said.

The circle inspector (CI) of Gandhi Nagar police station of Gujarat said the accused was identified as Agodike Nnaemeka alias Michael Ebere (34).

"The accused is a resident of Bengaluru and was arrested on Thursday afternoon with 11 grams of MDMA (Methyl Enedioxy Methamphetamine), commonly known as ecstasy, molly or mandy," the CI said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor