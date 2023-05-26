Rajasthan government increases Home Guards renewal period to 15 years

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 26 : The renewal period for Home Guards and Home Guard Volunteers in Rajasthan has been increased to 15 years from the existing 5 years.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced this on Thursday during the inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Directorate of Home Guards in Jaipur.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Ashok Gehlot also said that the state government had also constituted a committee for studying the facilities available for Home Guards and suggest measures to improve those.

"The government will try to implement whatever recommendations this committee gives. The committee will study the best practices in various states and give its report. Our effort will be to make the same arrangement for Home Guard in Rajasthan," he said.

While mentioning various schemes launched by his government for the vulnerable sections, he asked the Central government to make a law related to social security and implement it throughout the country.

The Chief Minister said that the "social security" act has been implemented for the vulnerable sections in many countries of the world.

"In Rajasthan also we are giving social security pension to around 1 crore people and this time in the budget we have increased it to Rs 1000 per month," he said.

