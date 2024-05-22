Rajasthan govt cancels leave of all medical personnel as heat stroke cases rise

Jaipur, May 22 In view of cases of heat stroke rising in the state, the Rajasthan Medical and Health Department on Tuesday cancelled the leave of all medical personnel and asked them to stay at their respective places of work.

The employees will only be able to go on leave under special circumstances after approval from the competent level, officials said, adding that all information regarding leaves and their approval must be given to the Medical and Health Directorate.

On the instructions of Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Shubhra Singh, the Directorate issued a circular announcing that the leaves of doctors, nursing, and paramedical staff have been cancelled and they have been directed to ensure arrangements for the prevention and treatment of heat stroke.

Director, Public Health, Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur said that instructions have been given in the circular that control rooms in offices will remain functional 24 hours. In cases of emergency, people can also use toll-free numbers 108 and 104 and helpline number 1070.

Instructions have been given to widely publicise these helpline numbers, he added.

Orders have also been issued to reserve beds for heat stroke patients in all medical institutions, to ensure the availability of necessary medicines and testing facilities and adequate quantities of ice packs, ice cubes etc.

Also, it has to be ensured that the air conditioners in ambulances are functional and that necessary medicines and equipment are available for treatment in case of any emergency.

ASHA workers have been instructed to make the general public aware of heat and heat stroke prevention by carrying out extensive IEC (information, education, and communication) activities. Besides, the availability of medical kits at MNREGA sites and the supply of water and electricity in hospitals must be ensured.

As per officials, information about the arrangements made will have to be sent to the Directorate in the given format every day.

The Met department has warned of an intense heat wave for the next two days in which the temperature may rise to 46 to 47 degrees Celsius in some parts of the state.

