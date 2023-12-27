Rajasthan Govt Slashes Ujjwala Gas Cylinder Price by Rs 50

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma declared on Wednesday that domestic gas cylinders would be available for Rs 450 starting January 1. Additionally, Chief Minister Sharma announced subsidies for women under the Ujjwala scheme, making the cylinders more affordable for beneficiaries.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Sharma emphasized that "Modiji's guarantee" translates to the assurance of promises being fulfilled. He added, “Taking inspiration from the all-inclusive mantra of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,' the Rajasthan government, dedicated to good governance, has implemented every BPL and Ujjwala scheme in the state.”

"मोदी जी की गारंटी" मतलब गारंटी पूरी होने की गारंटी!



जो कहा सो किया!



माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के सर्वसमावेशी मंत्र 'सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास, सबका प्रयास' से प्रेरणा लेकर सुशासन को समर्पित राजस्थान सरकार ने प्रदेश के प्रत्येक BPL व उज्जवला योजना… pic.twitter.com/OGeKo1qKgS — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) December 27, 2023

According to reports, Sharma made this announcement during his visit to Tonk district on Wednesday, reaffirming the government's commitment to fulfilling the promises outlined in the manifesto during the Rajasthan assembly elections in 2023. As part of his tour of Tonk, he joined the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra camp, engaging with the local community. Addressing the camp, CM Sharma highlighted Prime Minister Modi's commitment to action, ensuring the realization of his promises. He expressed the Prime Minister's vision that every individual should benefit from central government schemes, and no one should be left behind. The ongoing Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra aligns with this vision, striving to reach every corner of the state for inclusive development.