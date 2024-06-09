Rajasthan govt to invest Rs 100 cr to develop Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit

Jaipur, June 9 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Saturday that the state government is set to develop the Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit at Rs 100 crore.

The Chief Minister added that Maharana Pratap is a source of inspiration not only for Rajasthan and the whole country but for the whole world.

"His (Maharana Pratap's) valour, bravery and patriotism can't be limited by time and geographical boundaries. Maharana Pratap's life inspires us that we should not step back even in adverse circumstances and follow the path of truth, religion and national interest. Our government's goal is to spread Maharana Pratap's message to the whole world and in this direction, Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit is being developed for Rs 100 crore."

Chief Minister Sharma on Saturday addressed the inaugural session of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebrations held at Pratap Gaurav Kendra in Udaipur's Tiger Hill as the chief guest.

He said that it is impossible to describe in words the pride that is being felt by coming to Pratap Gaurav Kendra.

"June 9 is written in golden letters in the history of India. Tomorrow is the birth anniversary of Mewar crown, the pride of Sanatan Dharma, Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap ji."

Paying his homage to Maharana Pratap, Chief Minister Sharma said that it is a coincidence that Narendra Modi is set to take oath on June 9 (Sunday) as the Prime Minister of the country for a third consecutive term.

The Chief Minister also recalled the valour of Maharana Pratap's horse 'Chetak', the sacrifice of Panna Dhai, and the dedication and valour of Bappa Rawal, Maharana Kumbha and Maharana Sanga.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Joint General Secretary, Krishna Gopal, the chief speaker of the programme, narrated the glorious saga of sacrifice and self-respect of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap.

Chief Minister Sharma said: "The life of Maharana Pratap teaches us to protect sovereignty and independence at any cost. Such values should be inculcated by the new generation. We want to spread the message of Maharana Pratap to the whole world. Any tourist who comes to the state should take with him the story of Maharana Pratap's bravery. Keeping this in mind, the government has made a provision of Rs 100 crore to develop Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit by including various places related to the life of Maharana Pratap."

He also added: "We should be proud of our culture, history, and heritage and should learn how our great men did not compromise on their self-respect and their freedom despite all the adverse circumstances. That glorious heritage should be preserved and passed on to the coming generations."

