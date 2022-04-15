Rajasthan govt to organise Sundarkand Path on Hanuman Jayanti in Jaipur

Jaipur, April 15 Rajasthan government will organise Sunkarkand path on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.

The invites, on behalf of Shakuntala Rawat, state industries minister for industries, commerce and Devasthan, are being sent out.

It says that everybody is invited on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav and the Sundarkand path will be read on a musical note.

As per the invite, the venue for the programme is Shri Ram temple situated at hawa mahal road from 8 a.m to 11 a.m.

