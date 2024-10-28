Rajasthan-Haryana Challan Dispute: Viral Spat Between RSRTC Bus Conductor and Haryana Policewoman Over Fare Sparks Fines

A viral video of arguments between a Haryana woman police officer and a conductor of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) bus has gone viral. This viral clip resulted in a war of challenges between the traffic officials of the two states.

RSRTC buses from various depots are being fined in Haryana. Officials of both states have been issuing challans to vehicles of roadways buses. In a viral video, the policewoman, with her face covered with a dupatta, is headed to Dharuhera in Haryana on the Rajasthan–Haryana border, but refuses to buy the ticket of Rs 50.

Viral Video of Haryana Woman Cop Denies Paying Bus Fare in Rajasthan

As the 2.20-minute clip moves forward, the bus conductor asks her to get down, but she responds with a firm no. As an argument ensues between the two, she says she is “staff,” insisting the Rs 50 ticket is not applicable to her. With the bus stopped and other annoyed passengers asking her to pay, she says, “It works in Haryana (roadways),” before someone points out, “It is a Rajasthan roadways bus.”

After this spat went viral, Haryana Traffic Police started stopping and issuing challans to several public roadway buses for over two days, also taking photos with the buses they had challaned. RSRTC management officers said that they would examine the situation and discuss the issue with Haryana Police.

According to the TOI report, at least 50 buses from various depots, including Jaipur and Jaipur Deluxe, have been penalised for drivers not in uniform, not using seat belt, and other violations. Buses from Alwar and Jaipur cities to Haryana, have been challan, and RSRTC officials alleged that even Delhi police are also issuing these challans.