Delhi Air Pollution: Smog Engulfs Capital as AQI Remains 'Very Poor' at 328

On Monday, several areas of the national capital were shrouded in a layer of smog, with air quality categorized as 'Very Poor.' Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) registered at 328, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), showing only a slight improvement from Sunday’s average AQI of 356.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Anand Vihar area reached 357 at 7 AM, classified as 'Very Poor,' a decline from Sunday’s 'Severe' category AQI of 405. Similarly, the AQI around the Akshardham temple also measured 357, which is worse than yesterday's AQI of 261 recorded at the same time.

Also Read| Mumbai Weather Update: Layer of Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Deteriorates (Watch Video).

SAFAR has projected that, despite the ban on firecrackers in Delhi until January 1, the air quality is expected to remain in the 'Very Poor' category for the upcoming week due to additional emissions from firecracker use and stubble burning. A notice from SAFAR stated, "The meteorological conditions are unfavorable for effective dispersion of pollutants." In response to the ongoing pollution crisis, Delhi student Vansh Aggarwal urged the government to implement "new techniques and innovation" to combat air pollution in the capital.

