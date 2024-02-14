Rajasthan HC rejects petition filed against Surya Namaskar practice in schools

Jaipur, Feb 14 Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday rejected the petition filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind which demanded the state government to withdraw its order of implementing the practice of Surya Namaskar in the schools.

The court observed that Muslim forum is not a registered institution. “An organisation can file a petition in the High Court only if it is registered or the petition can be filed in person,” the Court said.

A separate petition has also been filed by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The court said that their petition will be heard on February 20.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind petition reads that the Surya Namaskar programme in schools is unconstitutional and it violates Article 25 of the Constitution.

“Every person has been given freedom of religion under Article 25. This order of the government is a violation of a person's religious freedom. It should be canceled, or it should not be implemented compulsorily and should be kept optional,” the petition reads.

State Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that he is not aware of these petitions. “Surya Namaskar is not a religious activity. Many countries of the world have accepted it. Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. Surya Namaskar is a kind of holistic yoga. It includes all types of yoga.”

He said that the orders of the Education Department will be compulsorily applicable in all schools.

“Everyone coming to school will have to do Surya Namaskar,” Dilawar said.

