Rajasthan Hit and Run: 7-Year-Old Boy Hit by Speeding Car In Sikar While Chasing Kite; CTTV Video Emerges

A shocking incident occurred in Rajasthan's Sikar on December 6 when a 7-year-old boy was struck by a speeding car while chasing a kite. The accident, which was caught on a CCTV camera, shows the boy being thrown 40 to 50 feet away after the impact. According to reports, the child ran into the middle of the road without noticing the approaching car. The incident took place in the Losal Police Station area and quickly went viral on social media. In the video, the boy can be seen attempting to cross the road when the speeding car hits him. Thankfully, the driver managed to brake after the collision, preventing the child from being run over.

The child suffered severe head and bodily injuries and was immediately rushed to SK Hospital. Due to the seriousness of his condition, he was referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for further treatment. The child is currently in critical condition and has been unable to speak following the accident. The victim child's relatives said that the incident occurred on December 6 when the victim who has been identified as Shivam returned from school and went out to fly kites with his friends. The accident occurred when the child reached only 500 meters away from the house. He was running while looking at the sky and did not notice the speeding vehicle due to which the accident occurred.

