Rajasthan: Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes in Jaisalmer (Watch Video)

An unmanned Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district at around 10:20 am on Thursday, April 25, during an operational training sortie. According to the India TV news report, a plane crash occurred near Pithala village, about 25 kilometres from Jaisalmer.

Visuals From the Site:

One Remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident near Jaisalmer today during a routine training sortie. No damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 25, 2024

"One Remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Indian Air Force was involved in an accident near Jaisalmer today during a routine training sortie. No damage to personnel or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to determine the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force said on X.

Fire brigade, district and air force officials rushed to the spot soon after the crash and the burning debris was doused. The unmanned aircraft is used to carry out surveillance and spy activities by the IAF. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet. More details related to the accident are awaited.