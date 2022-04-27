Rajasthan, known for its forts and palaces, now makes it big on border tourism

Jaipur, April 27 Rajasthan, famous for its forts, palaces, forests and lakes, is now cashing in on border tourism. It has decided to bring in new attractions which will offer the Wagah border kind of retreat ceremony among many other attractions at the Bawliyanwala border and surrounding areas.

The tourists can now experience the perseverance of the security forces and cherish the memories of war victories at the Tanot-Bawliyanwala border in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Developed as a joint initiative of the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan and the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India with the support of the Border Security Force, this new circuit will include the Tanot Mata temple, Kishangarh Fort, Longewala war memorial and scenic villages amid the vast desert terrain.

Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary Tourism, Government of Rajasthan said, "The border and associated history has irresistible charm for tourists. Development of the Tanot Mata Tourist Complex by the BSF shall assure a safe, comfortable visit while showcasing the difficult life of a Borderman. In addition, the aura of the India-Pakistan border in the background of rich historic grandeur gives tourists a memory to cherish for a lifetime."

As part of the tourist activities, a BSF documentary, weapons display and photo gallery will be showcased at Ops Base in Tanot. The tourists will be permitted to visit the Bawliyanwala border and witness a retreat ceremony at the border point. The Jaisalmer district administration has also been developing the area of Bawliyanwala and facilitating visitors, officials said.

The Tanot temple complex developed near to it recently surrounding the Tanot Mata Temple is yet another attraction for tourists. Around 3000 devotees visit this temple daily and many of them also visit the Bawliyanwala border point after permission from the district administration, said tourism officials.

Now a full-fledged Tanot temple complex with an amphitheatre, children activity area, cafeteria and other public conveniences has been developed which has become a major attraction for tourists, they added.

Officials confirmed that the famous border post of Longewala is thriving on the tourist map as it has become a major attraction for tourists.

Longewala, as per Rajasthan tourism officials, is the most known border point of India, remembered for the valour displayed by Indian forces during the 1971 war with Pakistan. It's a major attraction for tourists.

The city of Jaisalmer is an internationally famous tourist destination, also known as the Golden City due to its iconic fort. The majestic havelis, cultural heritage and natural beauty also add to its attractions. Border tourism will generate new opportunities for residents of the remote village areas and extend the platform for local folk artists to showcase their art. The local handicrafts artisans will also get easy access to the tourist venues, confirmed officials.

