Rajasthan leads in SIR; 100 pc assigned tasks completed at 6000 polling booths

Jaipur, Nov 26 Rajasthan has achieved a major milestone in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) - 2026 of electoral rolls, emerging as the top-performing state in digitisation among the 10 largest states.

The revision process, conducted under the direction of the Election Commission of India from November 4 to December 4, 2025, is currently underway in 12 states and union territories.

Under the leadership of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Naveen Mahajan, Rajasthan has completed 83 per cent of the SIR work so far. Out of 54.6 million counting forms, over 45.5 million have already been uploaded on ECI-Net, with eight days remaining in the schedule. This notable progress has been made possible through technical efficiency, teamwork, and rigorous district-level monitoring.

CEO Mahajan stated that booth-level officers (BLOs) played a vital role in ensuring speedy progress. At more than 6,000 polling booths across the state, BLOs have completed 100 per cent of the assigned tasks.

To recognise their exemplary work, approximately 2,500 BLOs have been honoured -- 516 at the state level by the CEO, and around 2,000 by District Election Officers.

Additionally, 26 Election Registration Officers (EROs) who performed exceptionally during the SIR process will be honoured at the state level on Thursday. The list of awardees is attached. Barmer district has emerged as the top performer, completing 100 per cent work at 574 polling stations.

Balotra has achieved 100 per cent completion at 357 polling stations, while Churu has done the same at 285 stations.

At the constituency level, 100 per cent completion has been recorded at 207 booths in Gudhamalani, 191 in Baytu, and 157 in Bari.

Mahajan informed that the Election Commission of India has introduced new features for verification and unmapping of digitised forms on the BLO App. BLOs can now unmap a voter and update the mapping option through the Unmap the Elector feature.

He added that some voters, unaware of earlier SIR details, had submitted forms without proper mapping.

With the newly implemented Search by Name feature, several voters’ records from past SIRs have been located. In such cases, updating the mapping option will help prevent these voters from having to submit documents again during the ongoing SIR process.

