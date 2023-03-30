Rajasthan Minister urges PM Modi to introduce bill to award capital punishment for terrorists

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 30 : Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a bill in Lok Sabha to ensure capital punishment for terrorists.

Pratap Singh's reaction followed the Rajasthan High Court order on Wednesday acquitting four men who were given the death sentence by a lower court for the 2008 serial Jaipur blasts that killed 71 people.

"Only the gallows have been made for the terrorist. The High Court changed that sentence, so I cannot comment on it because it's a court decision, but the Prime Minister should take the initiative and bring a bill in Lok Sabha so that terrorists can be hanged," said the minister.

"Who so ever is involved in terrorist activities, be it a person of any caste, or religion he must be punished and once a law is made, then no court will be able to change the decision. For this, all parties in the Lok Sabha should come together and unmously make this a law," he added further.

Jaipur was rocked by a series of blasts on May 13, 2008 when bombs went off one after another at Manak Chawk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate. The explosions in the evening left 71 people dead and 185 injured.

Further talking about principle of Lord Ram, Khachariawas urged the politicians of the country to rise above the BJP and Congress and talk about the country. "There is no place for hatred in this country where Lord Ram and Krishna were born. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis all should take pledge that they will follow the path shown by Lord Rama and Krishna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor