Rajasthan: Pak spy nabbed in Pokhran's Army Cantt area

Jaipur, Feb 6 A Pakistani spy has been nabbed from Army Cantt in Pokhran, Jaisalmer area which borders Pakistan, officials said.

Jaisalmer Kotwali police station officer Satyaprakash Vishnoi said that the accused -- Manu Bhil (24) -- was working as a laborer at the fuel depot in the Army Cantt area -- a sensitive area -- since January 2024.

“He is a resident of Bahawalpur in Punjab province of Pakistan. He came to India along with his family in 2014 on a long term visa,” Vishnoi said.

He said that the army caught him from Army Cantt on Monday night and handed him over to Kotwali police.

“He was caught while talking to someone in Pakistan over the phone. Security agencies are investigating the matter thoroughly,” Vishnoi said.

He said that when the army officers searched the accused, they found a phone.

“He was in contact with many people in Pakistan through social media as well. He was also connected to people in Pakistan via audio-video calls,” Vishnoi said.

SP Vikas Sangwan said that initial investigation has revealed that the accused is a resident of Pakistan.

“The phone found from him will be sent for forensic investigation. The Joint Interrogation Committee (JIC) team will conduct further investigation,” Sangwan said.

