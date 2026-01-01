Rajasthan parties submit 236 claims, objections during electoral rolls revision

Jaipur, Jan 1 Political parties in Rajasthan have submitted 236 claims and objections during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Rajasthan.

The claims and objections period, which commenced on December 16, 2025, will continue until January 15, 2026. The data reflected in the bulletin pertains to submissions received up to January 1, 2026. The revision exercise covers a draft electoral roll comprising 5.04 crore electors across the state.

Among national parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed the highest number of submissions, with 125 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) engaged in the process. The party sought 193 inclusions and four exclusions.

The Indian National Congress followed with 109 BLAs, submitting 178 claims for inclusion and two objections seeking deletion of names.

Other national parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], and the National People’s Party (NPP), did not submit any claims or objections during the period.

At the state party level, the Bharat Adivasi Party filed two claims for inclusion, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party made no submissions.

Overall, political parties sought 373 inclusions and six exclusions in the draft electoral roll, the bulletin said.

In addition to submissions made through political parties, the Election Department received a substantial number of applications directly from individual electors. A total of 3,51,064 Form 6 and Form 6A applications were filed seeking inclusion of eligible voters, while 13,180 Form 7 applications were submitted for deletion of ineligible names.

The bulletin further noted that 5,626 Form 6 applications for addition and 12,428 Form 7 applications for deletion, including those submitted prior to October 27, 2025, are currently under consideration.

It also clarified that no affidavits were received from persons outside the concerned Assembly constituencies during this period.

Election officials reiterated that names would be added to the final electoral roll only after due verification and submission of the required statutory declarations. The Special Intensive Revision exercise is aimed at ensuring an accurate and updated voter list ahead of future electoral exercises in Rajasthan, officials said.

